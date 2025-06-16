Forecast: Hot, humid, stormy - all week long

Meteorological Summer started on June 1st. So far, we have seen 4 days with highs in the 80s.

This week we can expect lots of 80s as we countdown to the Summer Solstice on Friday, June 20th. It is definitely feeling like summer with highs above average. Dew points will be in the mid 60s making it feel humid and muggy. There are also multiple chances for storms this week. The Storm Prediction center has our neighborhoods in a marginal risk for the next few days. This means a few storms could be strong or severe in some neighborhoods.

