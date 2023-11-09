Forecast: Hold on to your hat! Warm and Windy end to the week!

Today: Lots of sunshine with high temperatures near 50 degrees. VERY windy! Wind gusts from the west up to 40 mph and sustained winds around 15-25 mph.

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Partly sunny and northwesterly winds around 15-20 mph.

Saturday: Highs in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies. A break from the windy conditions.

Sunday: Highs near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Monday: Warmer with temps in the low 50s! Some sun. Gusty winds return.

Tuesday: Warmer with highs in upper 50s and plenty of sunshine

