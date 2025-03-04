Forecast: Heavy rain & thunderstorms tonight

A Colorado Low is moving into the Midwest today. This will make for a wet week with a few unknowns into Wednesday. Our precipitation type depends on where the low-pressure center is located.

We can expect cloudy skies and a few showers today. Later tonight will be the main part of this storm. The rain could be heavy, and a few thunderstorms are also possible. Watch out for flooding, especially in low areas and near rivers. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Winds will gust to 20 mph from the southeast.

The track of the storm and how quickly the rain transitions to snow will significantly affect how much snow falls across the area. Wednesday is where things get messy. Will it fall as rain or as snow? That transition happens sometime in the early morning hours. We can definitely expect slick roads and dreary conditions. Strong winds will also impact travel.

Sunshine returns for Thursday as temps are near 40 degrees. Conditions are similar for Friday.

This weekend we Spring Forward! Our sunset is at 5:49 pm on Saturday and 6:50 pm on Sunday! We can look forward to sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees above normal.

