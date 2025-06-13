Forecast: Heading into Spring?

Watch Now
Our next weather-maker has moved in and will last through Saturday. We can expect on/off showers & storms across Wisconsin. This system could produce heavy rain over the next 3 days. Most models suggest rainfall totals are around 2 inches in the Northwoods.
The rain chances will end by Father’s Day with sunshine and 70s returning.
Next week looks active! We will have on/off thunderstorms chances with highs near 80 degrees.
The storms could be severe with locally heavy rain.

