Lots of clouds and a nice soaking of rain throughout most of the area yesterday, we will see the sun return this afternoon.

Waking up to cloudy skies and wind chills in teens across the neighborhood. The sun will peak out this afternoon as high pressure takes over to finish the work week. Much cooler into the 30s today and gusty westerly winds. Getting progressively warmer into the weekend and seeing the 50s return.

Tracking rain Friday night into Saturday morning and again on Sunday night.