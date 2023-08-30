Forecast: Get Ready for the Return of Heat!

Get ready for some heat as we head into the weekend.

It is going to be a bit chilly initially however as we see temperatures falling down into the upper 40s with calm winds under high pressure.

Sunshine carries over for our Thursday combined with southeast winds will draw warmer air to our area, highs in the mid to upper 70s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

The end of the work week calls for highs in the lower 80s.

Now, get ready for a couple days of some hot and humid weather. We will rise into the lower to mid 90s Saturday through Monday. There could be a few isolated showers and storms early Saturday with clearing skies shortly after.

A cold front will put an end to the heat on Wednesday, drawing some showers and storms to the area.