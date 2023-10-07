Forecast: From record warmth to a fall chill

Last weekend we were setting up a stretch of significantly warm weather that broke records across Northeast Wisconsin. Those days have clearly passed and now we are left with some breezy and cool air on the back side of another cold front that came through yesterday.

Winds have been breezy today but they will subside tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the Northwoods to the lower 40s in the southern Fox Valley. With lows getting into the mid 30s north of Green Bay, we have our first multi-county frost advisory issued for our area. Bring in your cold temperature sensitive plants inside tonight or cover them to protect from any frost damage.

High temperatures will get into the mid 50s tomorrow. We might have a few passing sprinkles, overwise partly to mostly cloudy skies with calmer northwest winds around 5-10 mph.

Monday will be a cool day with highs in the lower 50s after waking up with areas of frost. Expect another night Sunday night to bring your plants inside.

Overall the week is going to be cooler than normal with highs on Wednesday maybe getting to 60. A wet end to the week is currently forecast with steady rain on Friday, not ideal for high school football.