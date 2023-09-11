Forecast: Fall Weather Continues For How Long?

Our new week started where we left off on the weekend, with more rain showers and cool temperatures. Highs were only in the lower 60s today with on and off rain showers on the area.

As we head into tonight, rain showers will begin to diminish in coverage. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will rise into the mid to upper 60s heading into our Tuesday forecast. We could start off with some sunny skies but in the afternoon and evening, potentially some light rain showers could come back in.

We will get a dry day completely on Wednesday with highs still remaining in the lower to mid 60s.

The 70s do return on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. The warmest of the days appears to be on Friday when we could get into the mid to upper 70s.