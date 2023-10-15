Forecast: Drying out after pouring rain.

We had quite a bit of rainfall yesterday into this morning. Rainfall amounts over two inches were reported in many areas in Northeast Wisconsin. The system departed the area later in the morning with cloudy and gusty weather for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s under north winds around 5-15 mph.

Sunday, skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s under breezy north to northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunny weather should be back for our Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Later in the week, we should have some sprinkles or rain showers by Thursday.

Temperatures overall should be seasonal with a lower than average chance of rainfall.