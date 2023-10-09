Forecast: Dry for now, but rain is on the way

The influence of the cut off low northeast of Michigan continues for the next few days, however it is keeping the area dry for the time being. That will change later this week.

High temperatures for the next few days will be running below average in the lower and mid 50s. A brief warm up Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures near 60 will be the warmest highs of the week.

Tonight, we won't be as cold as we saw this morning. Overnight lows will be around the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday, highs will be around 50 with partly cloudy skies and a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs close to 60.

Thursday evening through Saturday will have a on and off chance of rain. Some of the estimations at this time are pinpointing to 1-2 inches which would be a big soaking rain.