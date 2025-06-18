Forecast: Countdown to Summer

It was another hot and humid day across our neighborhoods. For the second day in a row, we recorded highs in the 80s!

Meteorological Summer started on June 1 and Astronomical Summer starts this Friday. Highs stay above normal as we look at the next 7 days. Dew points will be in the mid 60s making it feel humid and muggy.

There is a chance we have some pop-up thunderstorms Tuesday night. There is a marginal risk in our southern counties.

The Storm Prediction center has our neighborhoods in a marginal risk again on Wednesday. This means a few storms could be strong or severe in our neighborhoods. We also have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall across the area. Our highs will be in the mid 70s tomorrow.

Back to the 80s on Thursday and tracking the chance for more thunder.

Back to the 70s for Friday and again tracking the chance for thunderstorms.

We look to hit our first 90 degree day this weekend. We are expecting temperatures are far above normal and high dew points. Stay safe and hydrated this weekend.

