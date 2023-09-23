Forecast: Cooler with a chance of rain for now

Showers and storms popped up for the first half of our day, but now more of the activity is shifting to the western part of the state as we site in between a storm system to our west, and a ridge of high pressure to the east.

Tonight: Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s with a steady southeast winds around 10 mph.

Sunday: We could have a few pop up showers or isolated storm. Central and western parts of the state have a better chance of seeing it. High temperatures will be cooler in the lower 70s, possibly the upper 60s by the lake.

Monday: As the dissolving low pressure slowly moves east and southeast, we will keep the chance of rain here with highs once again in the lower 70s.

Eventually the ridge of high pressure will win out and dry conditions return to the areas heading into the middle part of the week. Highs will rebound back into the upper 70s and lower 80s as well above average temperatures stick around.