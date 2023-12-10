FORECAST: Cool start to the work week but some warmer weather in sight

Cloudy skies were left over from the storm system that brought some rain and a light dusting of snow late last night into early this morning. Only around a dusting to half inch was recorded for the vast majority of us.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s with a light northwest wind at 5 mph. Low level clouds will hug around for most of the night.

We should see some breaks in the clouds Monday with winds shifting from the southwest at 10 mph. Highs will climb into the mid 30s.

Lower 30s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny weather.

Thursday through Sunday, temperatures rise into the lower 40s around 10 degrees warmer for this time of year. There could be a slight chance of rain showers late Friday night or early Saturday morning.