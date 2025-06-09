Forecast: Cool & dreary Monday

We had thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled through yesterday keeping our highs in the low 70s.

Today will be just as dreary but even colder. We can expect highs in the mid to low 60s. That is 10 degrees below average! There is no risk for severe weather in Northeast Wisconsin, but we can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Small hail is possible.

Tomorrow the clouds will start to clear as our temperatures reach the 70s. Wednesday will be our best day of the week. We can expect highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We are going to end the work week with heavy rain. A few models suggest we could see over an inch of rain with that system. NBC 26 will have the latest forecasts as we continue throughout the week.

Sunny skies and below normal highs will be the story this weekend.

