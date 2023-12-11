FORECAST: Cool couple of days before a return of 40s

Temperatures remained in the upper 20s and lower 30s today with cloudy skies hugging the sky for most of Northeast Wisconsin thanks to a temperature inversion. Cloudy skies to partly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with lows in the lower 20s under a southwest breeze.

The sunshine should continue to overspread the area Tuesday as high temperatures remain near to below freezing. Some clouds are likely in the morning, but should turn less and less as we head into the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies should be around for our Wednesday as we climb just above freezing.

Sunshine and 40s are back on Thursday. The 40s stay with us through Sunday. There will be a small chance of rain Friday evening as a front moves in from the northwest.