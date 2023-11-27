Forecast: Coldest weather in more than 270 days

Stepping outside this morning made you question if we were in the end of November or in the middle of January with snow on the ground and wind chills in the single digits. We have not seen temperatures this cold since February 24th where the high was 20 degrees.

We will get very chilly tonight with some clearing skies, overnight lows will be either in the lower teens or upper single digits with wind chills around or slightly below zero.

Tuesday will not be much better with highs remaining in the lower 20s with breezy west winds around 10-20 mph dropping wind chills in the teens. Skies will thicken later in the evening with a chance of some light snow showers in Door County and the Northwoods overnight.

Skies will clear out Wednesday as highs get above freezing in the mid to upper 30s melting off most of the snow. Any remaining snow should be gone by Thursday as highs rise near 40.

The next chance of precipitation will be Sunday with either some rain or snow based on the track of the storm.