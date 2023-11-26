Forecast: Cold air follows departing snowfall

It wasn't the biggest snowfall we have seen, but enough to cause some slush to accumulate on the roadways that were not treated and plowed.

Any snow and slush will solidify tonight as temperatures fall into the teens with breezy west winds dropping wind chills into the single digits.

High temperatures on Monday aren't too pleasant, in the lower to mid 20s running several degrees below normal.

Tuesday will be another chilly day with highs in the lower to mid 20s.

We do see warmer weather return for the rest of the week as temperatures rise into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, going to above average highs.

The next chance of precipitation looks to be on Sunday in the form of a wintry mix turning over to some rain.