Forecast: Cloudy weather moves in for Monday

The sunny weekend is not carrying over into a sunny start to the week. Cloudy skies are advancing from the southwest ahead of a new area of low pressure.

Tonight, skies will thicken with overnight lows still dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s under a light northeast wind.

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected Monday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. This is a few degrees above normal.

Late overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, light rain showers will sprinkle through parts of our area. Don't expect much rain as forecasts are projecting under a tenth of an inch. By the afternoon, skies should begin to clear starting from the west.

Much cooler air moves in the wake of this system. Highs will drop into the 30s Wednesday through the end of the week. At least we do not have any impactful weather over the next 7 days so those planning on driving around for Thanksgiving should have no problem doing so.

We did have some chatter about some potential snowfall around Friday or Saturday. Now it looks like this concern has been neutralized thanks to high pressure pushing the track of this storm 300+ miles south of where it was projected to go just 24-48 hours ago.