Forecast: Cloudy and breezy Sunday

Some instability left over from the storm system that brought the rain Friday into yesterday morning is still impacting our area today. It's been a cloudy day for most of Northeast Wisconsin except in the far southern Fox Valley where a little sunshine was peaking through.

Temperatures should remain mind tonight once again thanks to the mostly cloudy skies in the upper 30s and lower 40s under a 10-15 mph north wind.

Skies continue to remain mostly cloudy for much of our Monday as highs remain close to seasonal in the mid to possibly upper 50s. Winds will be calmer around 5-10 mph. With high pressure beginning to move in later in the evening. Skies will gradually clear as we head into sunset.

Temperatures could fall into the mid or lower 30s by Tuesday morning with clear skies and calm winds. Patchy frost will once again be an issue.

The 60s are back Wednesday but rain will follow soon with it as early as Wednesday evening with another low pressure moving across the country. Light rain showers will persist into Thursday and possibly early Friday morning.