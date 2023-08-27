Forecast: Chilly Weekend, but Warming Up!

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

We are back in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday with a steady southwest breeze across our area. Sunny skies will continue for the day but we will focus on the risk of thunderstorms later in the evening.

Some showers and storms will move in from the Northwest to the southeast late at night and should be out of our area by early Tuesday morning. Some lingering rain showers could pop up in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Sunny skies and cooler weather return on our Wednesday but the heat does build back on Thursday through the Labor Day Weekend with highs in the mid 80s.