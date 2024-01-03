Forecast: Calm and Cloudy

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds around 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Highs fall into the upper 20s (still slightly above normal). Mostly sunny skies and winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. Snow entering Northeast Wisconsin late.

Tuesday: Snowy? We will keep an eye on this system.