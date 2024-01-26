Forecast: Bring your own sunshine!

Friday: Rain showers and fog in the morning. Temperatures in the mid 30s all day. In the afternoon most of Northeast Wisconsin will see rain showers but Northern neighborhoods could see wet slushy snow. Light and variable winds all day. Mostly cloudy overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

Monday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Snow and rain showers possible overnight.

Tuesday: Snow and rain showers continue into the morning. Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Highs temperatures in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies.