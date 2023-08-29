Forecast: Breezy & Cool Tuesday

Breezy and cooler weather is around for our Tuesday. A few showers and storms came through late last night into early this morning. We will break out into some sun and cloud mix, but more pop up showers will redevelop in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s today with north winds around 10-20 mph. We could see some gusts around 25 mph.

Another day of cool weather continues for our Wednesday. High pressure from Canada will move right overhead, so winds will calk significantly. Temperatures will be similar in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As this high pressure exits the western Great Lakes, winds will shift out of the south and begin to transport warmer air to our area. We should see high temperatures climb into the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s by the end of the Labor Day Weekend.