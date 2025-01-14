Forecast: Bitterly cold wind chills end soon

It is official - these are the coldest wind chill temperatures we have seen yet this winter. It is brutally cold outside.

Our highs remain below normal, and the winds are just as strong. This will keep our wind chill temperatures near zero throughout the day.

The good news is that we are warming up later this week with temperatures into the upper 30s for Thursday and even 40 degrees for Friday! That is 15 degrees above normal. The record high for Friday. January 17th is 47 degrees set in 1913

The rollercoaster continues as our temperatures are colder yet again into the weekend. Look for highs in the teens for Sunday and early next week.

We have no real weathermakers in the future. January continues to lack snow.

