Forecast: Astronomical Summer & MORE storms

Once again our highs were in the 80s today. We saw a mix of sun and clouds and a few thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction center has our neighborhoods in a marginal risk again on Thursday. We could still see a few storms could be strong or severe overnight.

Temperatures are still above normal on Friday and once again tracking the chance for thunderstorms. The storm chances last into Saturday morning. Friday night into Saturday morning is our best chance for severe weather this week. Trust me, I know we have been teasing thunderstorms all week... it is just that time of year!

We look to hit our first 90 degree day this weekend. Highs will be in the 90s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Dew points will be in the 70s so we can expect our heat indices to be in the triple digits. Stay safe and hydrated this weekend.

A bit cooler as we go into the middle of the week with temperatures in the 70s.

