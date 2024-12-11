Forecast: Arctic air brings winter impacts

An arctic front sweeps through the Midwest on Wednesday. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and some snow throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Many models suggest less than an inch of snow before the end of the day Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the 20s with winds gusting to 30 miles an hour Wednesday afternoon. Windchill temperatures fall to 0°.

Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday. This is 20 degrees below normal. As you walk out the door Thursday morning, wind chill temperatures will be around 20° below zero!!!

Temperatures are back above normal into the weekend. We are expecting some rain/snow mix on Friday and Saturday.