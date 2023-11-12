Forecast: Above average temperatures for the next few days

Some sun and clouds with warmer temperatures arrived for our Sunday. We will continue with above average warmth for the next few days heading into the new work week.

The breezy winds will subside tonight around 10 mph out of the southwest with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 50s for Monday. Winds will remain breezy but not as strong as Sunday. Gusts around 25 mph are possible.

Highs climb into the mid 50s on Tuesday, followed by upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front with light rain showers put an end to the 15 degree above normal warmth Friday morning. Temperatures are back into the mid and upper 40s which is near to a couple degrees above normal.