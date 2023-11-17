Forecast: A sunny & mild weekend to start the weekend

Deer Hunting and holiday parades are on peoples minds this weekend and the weather forecast looks comfortable if you are hoping you don't need a heavy winter jacket to step out the door.

Tonight, clear skies and calming winds will drop temperatures into the upper 20s.

Sunny and breezy winds welcome us on Saturday as we start off the weekend. Winds will gust up to 20 mph by the afternoon, sustained around 10-15 mph as highs climb into the lower 50s, this will be 10 degrees above normal.

A little cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will see similar weather conditions with highs in the mid 40s and mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move in on Tuesday. A few light rain showers are possible during the evening.

Cold air follows suit soon after for Wednesday through Friday. There is also some early signs of some snow showers or even some light accumulation on Saturday the 26th. We will see how this shapes up as we head closer to this date.