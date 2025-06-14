Forecast: A rainy Bellin run?

This has been a roller coaster week. Temperatures were in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday felt like summer and then we were again below normal for Thursday and Friday. We are ending the week with rain showers and some thunder. Rainfall totals are around an inch in central Wisconsin.

A warm front and slow-moving low-pressure system has brought us some dreary conditions to end the week. This will continue into Saturday. We can expect on/off showers & storms across Wisconsin. This system could produce heavy rain for our northern neighborhoods.

The rain continues into Father’s Day with slightly warmer temperatures returning.

Next week looks active, and a little bit more like summer! We will have on/off thunderstorms chances with highs near 80 degrees.

