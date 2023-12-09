Forecast: A chilly next few days

We will see a push of some cooler air into our area behind a departing storm system. Winds will remain breezy tonight from the west and northwest around 10 to 20 mph as some flurries or snow showers wrap around this low pressure. The worst cast scenario of accumulation is a dusting as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

Highs will rise into the mid 30s on Sunday with skies starting cloudy, but turning sunny by the afternoon with calming winds from 15 to 5 mph as we head into the evening.

A stretch of dry and cool weather starts us off this upcoming week with highs in the lower 30s on Monday through Wednesday. We will see a rebound into the 40s Thursday into Saturday.