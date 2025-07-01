Forecast: 80s are here to stay

The normal high for July 1st is 80 degrees, and most of us will be above normal today! It will be a wonderful summer day with sunshine and light winds. We are still seeing dew points in the 60s. That means it's pretty humid. Our feels like temperatures will be in the mid 80s today.

The heat & humidity will last all week and through the holiday weekend.

For the most part, highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s & 70s.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible almost every day, but the best chances are Wednesday & Saturday.

Friday, July 4th will be a great summer day! Your Friday night firework forecast looks to stay dry!

