Fog vs. Fifties

Today was day #2 of the haves & have nots regarding sunshine & its major impact on temps!!
Where it was cloudy, temps were in the 30s.
Where the sun shined for most of the day - 50s!!
More of the same is possible tomorrow.
Areas of dense fog are once again possible overnight into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Sun vs. low clouds & fog. Temps all over the place.
Wednesday: Sun vs. low clouds & fog. Temps all over the place.
Thursday: Breezy & warm with highs in the 50s. A few showers are possible.
Friday: AM showers & 50s. Temps falling through the 40s during the afternoon.
This Weekend: Lots of clouds & cooler. Still above normal. A flurry is possible.
Much colder weather will return next week. There is the potential for some snow on Monday as the jet stream shifts & the pattern changes.
Stay tuned.