Fog vs. Fifties

Today was day #2 of the haves & have nots regarding sunshine & its major impact on temps!!

Where it was cloudy, temps were in the 30s.

Where the sun shined for most of the day - 50s!!

More of the same is possible tomorrow.

Areas of dense fog are once again possible overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Sun vs. low clouds & fog. Temps all over the place.

Wednesday: Sun vs. low clouds & fog. Temps all over the place.

Thursday: Breezy & warm with highs in the 50s. A few showers are possible.

Friday: AM showers & 50s. Temps falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

This Weekend: Lots of clouds & cooler. Still above normal. A flurry is possible.

Much colder weather will return next week. There is the potential for some snow on Monday as the jet stream shifts & the pattern changes.

Stay tuned.