Flooding & shoveling

Today was day #3 of the Jamaury Thaw!

Temperatures were in the 30s to around 40 degrees, a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Locally dense fog will continue into Thursday morning. With temperatures near freezing, there will be icy spots.

Highs will be in the 30s & 40s through Friday, with some 50s possible tomorrow night SE of Lake Winnebago.

The next chance of precipitation arrives late Thursday in the form of soaking rain.

Many areas could see over an inch of rain & that could lead to some flooding.

Snow is possible on Saturday. Stay tuned!!

