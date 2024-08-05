Flooding rains possible

A vigorous area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes overnight & a Flood Watch has been issued.

Heavy rain is likely across much of N.E.W. with a widespread 1-2" expected. Higher amounts near 4" is possible.

The ground is saturated, so it won't take much rain to produce flooding.

A few thunderstorms are possible, especially SW of Lake Winnebago.

High pressure will build back into Wisconsin by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine & gusty winds.

Temperatures will be at/below normal for most of the week.

Tuesday: Morning clouds. PM sunshine & gusty NE winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. A shower/storm is possible.

Friday: Gusty winds & maybe a shower.

This weekend: Mostly sunny with warming temps.