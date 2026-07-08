Flash flooding & another heat wave

When you think of July, today is probably what comes to mind: warm temperatures, high humidity, and thunderstorms.

Some of those storms were severe, bringing locally heavy rainfall. Once again, flash flooding occurred across the Green Bay metro, with many locations picking up 1–2+ inches of rain in less than 30 minutes.

Cooler weather returns Thursday, with clouds and the chance for rain lingering through the morning. By the afternoon, sunshine will mix with the clouds as high pressure builds in from Canada.

Dry and mostly sunny weather is expected Friday and Saturday as temperatures begin to climb again.

Hot and humid conditions return early next week, with more 90-degree temperatures expected.