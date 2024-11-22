Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First we get the snow, second we get the cold?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

The first accumulating snow of the season arrived early this morning. Most areas picked up 2-3" but totals ranged from a dusting to 5".
No matter how much snow you picked up, most of it was gone just a few hours later.
The big storm that produced the snow & gusty will slowly pull off to the east overnight. Showers will come to end but the clouds will linger into Saturday.
Temperatures will stay above normal through the weekend.

Gun-deer Season kicks off this weekend with seasonable temps & maybe a sprinkle/flurry shower.
Expect mid/upper 30s for the Green Bay holiday parade & 40s for kick-off at Lambeau on Sunday.

Much colder air moves in as we approach Thanksgiving. More accumulating snow could also be on the way.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!