First we get the snow, second we get the cold?

The first accumulating snow of the season arrived early this morning. Most areas picked up 2-3" but totals ranged from a dusting to 5".

No matter how much snow you picked up, most of it was gone just a few hours later.

The big storm that produced the snow & gusty will slowly pull off to the east overnight. Showers will come to end but the clouds will linger into Saturday.

Temperatures will stay above normal through the weekend.

Gun-deer Season kicks off this weekend with seasonable temps & maybe a sprinkle/flurry shower.

Expect mid/upper 30s for the Green Bay holiday parade & 40s for kick-off at Lambeau on Sunday.

Much colder air moves in as we approach Thanksgiving. More accumulating snow could also be on the way.