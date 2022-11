Stuck in the cold still, highs will only rise to the mid 30s, with mostly cloudy skies. By late afternoon, we could see some light lake effect snow showers move onshore along our lakeshore/bay counties.

Overnight, widespread chances of snow move in late and into Tuesday and continues into Wednesday. Accumulations will range from 1-4", with 5"+ possible by the Bay.

Flurries and snow showers will stick around into Thursday night.

Sunshine and 20s will dominate the weekend.