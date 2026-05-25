First hot day of the year?

Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and it certainly felt like it today. The normal high is 71 degrees, but most spots climbed into the lower to mid-80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Tuesday. In fact, we could see our first 90-degree day of the year tomorrow. The high has not reached 90 during the month of May since 2022. The record high is 92, and that will be within reach.

A backdoor cold front will move through Northeast Wisconsin tomorrow evening. It will spark showers and some thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the area for a marginal risk of severe weather. The storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Northeast winds will cool things down quite a bit on Wednesday, and another system will slide through during the afternoon. Once again, a shower or storm is possible.