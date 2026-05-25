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First hot day of the year?

Cameron's Forecast
First hot day of the year?
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Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and it certainly felt like it today. The normal high is 71 degrees, but most spots climbed into the lower to mid-80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Tuesday. In fact, we could see our first 90-degree day of the year tomorrow. The high has not reached 90 during the month of May since 2022. The record high is 92, and that will be within reach.

A backdoor cold front will move through Northeast Wisconsin tomorrow evening. It will spark showers and some thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the area for a marginal risk of severe weather. The storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Northeast winds will cool things down quite a bit on Wednesday, and another system will slide through during the afternoon. Once again, a shower or storm is possible.

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