First frigid chills

Welcome to January...err, December!!

The first FRIGID wind chills of the winter arrive tonight.

Wind chills Thursday morning will be in the -10s & -20s.

A record low high is possible on Thursday as well.

Several weak systems will move through Wisconsin during the upcoming week.

Each one will have the potential to produce a dusting to around an inch of snow.

Temps will be below normal for the foreseeable future.

Any night that has clear skies & light winds will see temps drop to around zero.

A bigger system may bring more substantial snow to the area next week. Stay tuned!!

