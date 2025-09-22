First day of fall features scattered showers and storms

Keep the umbrella handy today as rounds of showers and storms are expected. A few storms could be strong to severe this afternoon and evening with strong winds and large hail. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, but not everyone will see rain. Dry weather and more sunshine develop for the second half of the week. Highs warm into the mid 70s today then drop closer to 70° for the middle of the week. Temps warm back up into the mid 70s for the weekend.