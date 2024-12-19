Watch Now
First BIG Winter Storm

An Alberta Clipper will bring accumulating snow on Thursday. Based on the latest information it looks like a widespread 6-8" of snow will fall across N.E.W.. Heavier amounts (8-12"+) are possible with lake enhancement.

Stay tuned, this is our best chance a seeing a White Christmas!!

Much colder weather returns behind the Alberta Clipper & Winter officially arrives this weekend.

Thursday: Snow
Friday: Early AM snow ending & windy. PM sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Cold. Winter officially arrives before daybreak on Saturday.
A few snow showers are possible on Sunday. Another system will bring accumulating snow on Monday.

