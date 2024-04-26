First 80 & first BIG storms?

A strong area of low pressure will pull out of the Rockies & begin to influence our weather starting tomorrow.

We will see gusty SE winds on Friday as a warm front approaches from the south. A few showers are possible by afternoon west of the Fox Valley.

As the warm front moves overhead overnight we will see showers & thunderstorms.

Much warmer weather will surge into the area on Saturday with temps near 80 degrees.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed N.E.W. under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. If the storms can get going, all types of severe weather would be possible.

FRI: Increasing clouds & seasonable. Winds will become quite gusty & a few showers/storms are possible late as a warm front approaches.

SAT: Sun & clouds. PM storms. Some could be strong to severe. High will be near 80 degrees.

SUN: Rain/storms, windy & colder. Afternoon temps will range from the 40s NE to the 70s SW.

On/off showers & storms will continue into next week with highs mainly in the 60s & 70s.