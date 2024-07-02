Fireworks Fourthcast

Clouds, the threat of rain & gusty SE winds kept temps below normal once again today. Much of the day was spent in the 60s.

Severe weather is not expected tonight but locally heavy rain is possible, 1-2"+

Much warmer weather returns for Wednesday & Thursday!

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

The Fourth: Mostly sunny skies. A chance for a storm or two.

Friday: More showers & storms. Much cooler.

Dry weather is expected for Fireworks on Wednesday & Thursday.

Temps will be in the 80s.

After some rain on Friday, an isolated shower/storm is possible over the weekend.

