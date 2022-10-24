Final Summer Feel: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/24/22 AM

Spotty showers and storms early will wind down by the afternoon to cloudy skies and gusty winds, with warm temperatures back into the 70s!

Tonight, widespread rain moves in, as winds get feisty out of the south, gusting up to 40mph.

Then, prepare for a wet Tuesday by grabbing the umbrella and raincoat, because we are looking at 1/2" to 1" of rainfall totals under dreary skies.

On top of that, temps will fall back to the low to mid 50s, for the rest of the week.

Sunshine is expected mid-week and once again by the weekend!