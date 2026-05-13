Final frost for the foreseeable future

After the warmest day in over a week, much cooler weather returned today with plenty of clouds and gusty winds.

Clear skies and light winds will lead to more frost Thursday morning. This should be the last frost for the foreseeable future.

A warm front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday night into Friday. After highs in the 60s on Thursday, temperatures will rise into the 70s on Friday and the 80s on Saturday.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday and Monday. A few storms could become severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.

