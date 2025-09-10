Few showers Wednesday then warming back up

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers will continue this morning with only a lingering shower or two in the afternoon. Best chance of rain today is away from the lake. Widespread fog develops tonight into Thursday morning, but skies become sunny Thursday afternoon with clear, calm, and comfy weather for the Packer game. Temps warm to around 80 with sunshine on Friday, but a few showers and storms return Friday night into early Saturday. Temps say above average in the upper 70s to low 80s into early next week.