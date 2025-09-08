Feeling more like September this week

Chilly this morning, but temps will rebound nicely into the low 70s this afternoon. Highs will be seasonal most of this week in the mid 70s, which is very welcomed since we just experienced our second coldest start to September on record. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday otherwise the rest of the work week will be dry. Temps warm close to 80 by the weekend.
