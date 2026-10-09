Feeling Like Summer in October

Temperatures this afternoon were back in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies, making for a very nice fall day.

Change is on the way tonight as a warm front moves through the area. Clouds will increase, and there will be a slight chance of an isolated sprinkle or two. Temperatures will remain fairly mild, only falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will clear out by daybreak Saturday, giving way to plenty of sunshine and much warmer weather. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach around 80 degrees, with some spots climbing into the low 80s. It will be a bit breezy, however, with southerly winds occasionally gusting up to 30 miles per hour. With highs approaching 20 degrees above normal, it will feel much more like summer than early October.

The beautiful weather continues into Sunday, with sunshine and highs once again reaching around 80 degrees. Winds won't be as strong as they are Saturday, but it won't be completely calm, either. The forecast looks absolutely perfect for the Packers-Bears game, with abundant sunshine and temperatures around 75 degrees by kickoff.

More fall-like conditions return Monday. Although temperatures will remain above average, a cold front will move through, bringing clouds and a chance for showers. Behind the front, temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees as cooler, more seasonable weather settles in for the rest of next week.

