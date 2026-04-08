Feeling like May & soon June

After highs in the 30s yesterday, gusty southwest winds of 40–50 mph pushed temperatures into the 60s this afternoon.
A cold front moving through overnight will bring showers and possibly a storm.
Behind it, expect gusty northwest winds with some sunshine.
Cooler—though still above normal—temperatures return Thursday.
The pattern turns active over the weekend and into next week, with multiple chances for showers and storms.
Posted
After highs in the 30s yesterday, gusty southwest winds of 40–50 mph pushed temperatures into the 60s this afternoon.