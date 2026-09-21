Feeling like Fall this Week

We are starting off the workweek with another fall-like day across the area. Temperatures start off in the low to mid 50s this morning under mostly cloudy conditions. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, allowing temperatures to only rise to around 60 degrees. Windy conditions will also stick around once again with winds at times gusting as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour throughout the day.

Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 40s with skies remaining mostly cloudy. It will still be windy tonight, but not quite as windy as the conditions expected this afternoon.

Tuesday will see slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the low 60s and skies gradually becoming sunnier throughout the day and it won’t be quite as breezy either. But overall, for the next week it is going to feel like fall across northeast Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be in the 60s through next weekend and a drop of rain is not expected.